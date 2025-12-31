Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Hims & Hers Health

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HIMS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 36 uncommon options trades for Hims & Hers Health.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 22% bullish and 47%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $589,371, and 21 are calls, for a total amount of $1,546,938.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $3.0 and $105.0 for Hims & Hers Health, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Hims & Hers Health's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Hims & Hers Health's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $3.0 to $105.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Hims & Hers Health Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HIMS CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $8.35 $7.75 $7.85 $70.00 $196.2K 10.3K 552 HIMS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $15.7 $15.65 $15.7 $22.00 $157.0K 598 203 HIMS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $15.7 $15.55 $15.55 $22.00 $155.5K 598 303 HIMS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $2.56 $2.46 $2.46 $40.00 $147.5K 10.6K 675 HIMS CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $14.65 $14.65 $14.65 $23.00 $146.5K 516 100

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers, launched in 2017, is a telehealth platform that connects patients and healthcare providers to offer treatment options for specialties like erectile dysfunction, hair loss, skin care, mental health, and weight loss. Its offerings include generic, branded, and compounded prescription drugs as well as over-the-counter medicines, cosmetics, and supplements. The platform, which has more than 2 million subscribers, is available in all 50 states and certain European markets like the UK. It includes provider networks, electronic medical records, cloud pharmacy fulfillment, and personalization capabilities. Hims does not take insurance and only accepts payments directly from customers.

Hims & Hers Health's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 7,499,720, the HIMS's price is down by -0.64%, now at $32.83.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 54 days.

What The Experts Say On Hims & Hers Health

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $48.0.

An analyst from Barclays downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $48.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

