Morgan Stanley's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Morgan Stanley. Our analysis of options history for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $212,952, and 7 were calls, valued at $339,666.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $140.0 to $185.0 for Morgan Stanley over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Morgan Stanley's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Morgan Stanley's whale trades within a strike price range from $140.0 to $185.0 in the last 30 days.

Morgan Stanley 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $40.55 $37.85 $38.71 $140.00 $154.8K 4.6K 40 MS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/18/26 $7.9 $7.6 $7.74 $155.00 $77.5K 273 101 MS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $7.9 $7.65 $7.72 $155.00 $77.3K 273 201 MS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $7.9 $7.65 $7.73 $155.00 $58.1K 273 276 MS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/26 $7.85 $7.8 $7.85 $185.00 $33.7K 261 1

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is a massive global financial services firm, with offices in 42 countries and more than 80,000 employees as of year-end 2024. The firm cut its teeth in investment banking and institutional trading, where it maintains a strong presence today, but generates the lion share of its income from wealth and asset management franchises, where it boasted $7.9 trillion in client assets at the end of its most recent fiscal year. After reincorporation as a bank holding company in the wake of the global financial crisis, Morgan Stanley also boasts a top 10 banking franchise by deposits, with nearly $400 billion in customer deposits, predominately attributable to cash sweeps from its wealth management and brokerage businesses.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Morgan Stanley, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Morgan Stanley Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 1,125,755, with MS's price down by -0.32%, positioned at $178.51.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 15 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Morgan Stanley

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $202.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Morgan Stanley, which currently sits at a price target of $202.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Morgan Stanley with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.