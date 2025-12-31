10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OMER CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $12.00 $40.7K 12.4K 977 NVO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $52.00 $60.0K 3.3K 775 MESO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $25.00 $36.4K 122 130 ABBV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $232.50 $27.8K 85 108 UNH PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/26 $330.00 $118.2K 716 100 KOD CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $35.00 $41.3K 23 92 BSX CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/27 $75.00 $28.6K 23 82 HUM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $250.00 $71.5K 289 51 ABVX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $100.00 $66.0K 594 20 ISRG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $520.00 $56.0K 385 15

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding OMER (NASDAQ:OMER), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 74 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.7K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 12475 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 977 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVO (NYSE:NVO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $52.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 3388 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 775 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MESO (NASDAQ:MESO), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 751 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 65 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.4K, with a price of $561.0 per contract. There were 122 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 130 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABBV (NYSE:ABBV), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 98 contract(s) at a $232.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $284.0 per contract. There were 85 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 108 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UNH (NYSE:UNH), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 107 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $118.2K, with a price of $2365.0 per contract. There were 716 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KOD (NASDAQ:KOD), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 79 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 70 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.3K, with a price of $590.0 per contract. There were 23 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 92 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BSX (NYSE:BSX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 533 day(s) on June 17, 2027. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $2864.0 per contract. There were 23 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 82 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HUM (NYSE:HUM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 79 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 42 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.5K, with a price of $1700.0 per contract. There were 289 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 51 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABVX (NASDAQ:ABVX), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.0K, with a price of $3300.0 per contract. There were 594 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ISRG (NASDAQ:ISRG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $520.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.0K, with a price of $5600.0 per contract. There were 385 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

