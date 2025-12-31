10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/02/26 $455.00 $57.7K 3.2K 46.3K NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/09/26 $63.00 $36.8K 4.4K 6.8K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $230.00 $65.2K 26.3K 3.7K GME PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/17/27 $50.00 $29.7K 399 1.2K DUOL PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $175.00 $27.9K 142 552 BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $160.00 $44.5K 9.0K 223 PTLO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.00 $28.5K 195 190 MTN PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/26 $140.00 $213.0K 78 152 MCD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/09/26 $300.00 $35.2K 13 94 ONON PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $50.00 $55.1K 1.2K 77

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on January 2, 2026. This event was a transfer of 91 contract(s) at a $455.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.7K, with a price of $635.0 per contract. There were 3201 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 46372 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE (NYSE:NKE), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on January 9, 2026. Parties traded 230 contract(s) at a $63.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.8K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 4468 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6816 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 51 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.2K, with a price of $1305.0 per contract. There were 26323 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3718 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 625 day(s) on September 17, 2027. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $2975.0 per contract. There were 399 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1215 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DUOL (NASDAQ:DUOL), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 17 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $1644.0 per contract. There were 142 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 552 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 79 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.5K, with a price of $593.0 per contract. There were 9062 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 223 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PTLO (NASDAQ:PTLO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 190 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 195 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 190 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MTN (NYSE:MTN), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 107 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $213.0K, with a price of $1420.0 per contract. There were 78 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 152 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MCD (NYSE:MCD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on January 9, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $705.0 per contract. There were 13 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 94 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ONON (NYSE:ONON), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 169 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.1K, with a price of $735.0 per contract. There were 1272 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 77 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.