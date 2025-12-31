10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/02/26 $187.50 $29.6K 32.3K 38.7K ONDS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $12.00 $56.0K 25.3K 16.5K AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $350.00 $29.1K 16.0K 2.1K BMNR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $30.00 $27.5K 10.2K 1.4K ARM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $110.00 $406.5K 4.8K 1.2K IREN CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $40.00 $343.7K 14.5K 721 ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/09/26 $200.00 $45.2K 2.4K 709 MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/02/26 $280.00 $41.7K 2.8K 611 BTDR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/09/26 $11.00 $32.5K 78 550 AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $280.00 $29.1K 48.4K 348

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on January 2, 2026. This event was a transfer of 126 contract(s) at a $187.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 32399 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 38714 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ONDS (NASDAQ:ONDS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 169 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.0K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 25376 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16538 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 29 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $1007.0 per contract. There were 16063 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BMNR (AMEX:BMNR), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 10292 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1418 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ARM (NASDAQ:ARM), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 79 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 432 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $406.5K, with a price of $940.0 per contract. There were 4854 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1229 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 79 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 550 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $343.7K, with a price of $625.0 per contract. There were 14547 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 721 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on January 9, 2026. Parties traded 131 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.2K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 2425 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 709 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on January 2, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.7K, with a price of $835.0 per contract. There were 2883 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 611 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BTDR (NASDAQ:BTDR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on January 9, 2026. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 78 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 550 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 79 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 33 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $882.0 per contract. There were 48466 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 348 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.