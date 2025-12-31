Airbnb's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Airbnb. Our analysis of options history for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) revealed 17 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 0% of traders were bullish, while 70% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $287,816, and 14 were calls, valued at $640,532.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $125.0 to $140.0 for Airbnb over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Airbnb's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Airbnb's whale activity within a strike price range from $125.0 to $140.0 in the last 30 days.

Airbnb Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $8.9 $8.25 $8.9 $130.00 $116.6K 262 42 ABNB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $13.55 $13.45 $13.45 $140.00 $95.9K 339 71 ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $13.3 $11.9 $12.6 $125.00 $87.5K 1.8K 505 ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/02/26 $12.8 $11.4 $12.1 $125.00 $84.0K 645 504 ABNB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $6.9 $6.5 $6.9 $125.00 $75.2K 804 111

About Airbnb

Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency; it also offers booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered over 8 million active accommodation listings as of Dec. 31, 2024. Listings from the company's 5 million-plus hosts are spread over almost every country in the world. In 2024, 45% of revenue was from North America, 37% from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, 9% from Latin America, and 9% from Asia-Pacific. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

Airbnb's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 484,882, the ABNB's price is down by -0.15%, now at $136.7.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 43 days.

What The Experts Say On Airbnb

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $146.4.

* An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $165. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Sell rating on Airbnb, maintaining a target price of $107. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from DA Davidson continues to hold a Buy rating for Airbnb, targeting a price of $155. * An analyst from Wedbush persists with their Neutral rating on Airbnb, maintaining a target price of $135. * An analyst from RBC Capital has elevated its stance to Outperform, setting a new price target at $170.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.