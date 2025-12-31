What the Options Market Tells Us About ARM Holdings

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on ARM Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ARM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 30 uncommon options trades for ARM Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 26 are puts, for a total amount of $3,286,832, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $209,394.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $60.0 to $160.0 for ARM Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in ARM Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to ARM Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $60.0 to $160.0 over the preceding 30 days.

ARM Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ARM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $7.4 $7.15 $7.26 $105.00 $1.0M 2.9K 1.5K ARM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/20/26 $8.55 $7.55 $8.15 $85.00 $323.5K 1 397 ARM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $9.75 $9.45 $9.45 $110.00 $313.0K 4.8K 590 ARM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $43.85 $43.0 $43.85 $67.50 $114.0K 5.0K 26 ARM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $14.25 $14.2 $14.2 $110.00 $112.5K 5.3K 87

About ARM Holdings

Arm Holdings is the IP owner and developer of the ARM architecture, which is used in 99% of the world's smartphone CPU cores, and it also has high market share in other battery-powered devices like wearables, tablets, or sensors. Arm licenses its architecture for a fee, offering different types of licenses depending on the flexibility the customer needs. Customers like Apple or Qualcomm buy architectural licenses, which allow them to modify the architecture and add or delete instructions to tailor the chips to their specific needs. Other clients directly buy off-the-shelf designs from Arm. Both off-the-shelf and architectural customers pay a royalty fee per chip shipped.

Having examined the options trading patterns of ARM Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

ARM Holdings's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 1,205,285, the price of ARM is down by -0.24%, reaching $110.59.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 35 days from now.

What The Experts Say On ARM Holdings

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $132.5.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has revised its rating downward to Sell, adjusting the price target to $120. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on ARM Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $145.

