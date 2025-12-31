This Is What Whales Are Betting On AppLovin

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on AppLovin. Our analysis of options history for AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) revealed 57 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 43% of traders were bullish, while 38% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 25 were puts, with a value of $1,472,864, and 32 were calls, valued at $1,637,658.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $340.0 and $1110.0 for AppLovin, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for AppLovin options trades today is 378.63 with a total volume of 820.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for AppLovin's big money trades within a strike price range of $340.0 to $1110.0 over the last 30 days.

AppLovin Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APP PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/18/26 $22.0 $15.8 $19.0 $350.00 $380.0K 449 200 APP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/16/28 $283.6 $275.9 $279.8 $720.00 $279.8K 9 10 APP CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $120.6 $120.6 $120.6 $700.00 $120.6K 995 11 APP CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $355.4 $345.5 $349.25 $340.00 $104.7K 178 0 APP PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/02/26 $34.0 $32.5 $34.0 $722.50 $68.0K 53 1

About AppLovin

AppLovin is a vertically integrated advertising technology company that acts as a demand-side platform for advertisers, a supply-side platform for publishers, and an exchange facilitating transactions between the two. About 80% of AppLovin's revenue comes from the DSP, AppDiscovery, while the remainder comes from the SSP, Max. AppLovin's primary tool for future growth is AXON 2, which is an ad optimizer operating within the DSP that allows advertisers to place ads according to specified return thresholds.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding AppLovin, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of AppLovin

With a volume of 432,132, the price of APP is down -0.01% at $693.61.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for AppLovin

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $817.5.

* An analyst from Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on AppLovin, which currently sits at a price target of $775. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Buy rating for AppLovin, targeting a price of $860.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.