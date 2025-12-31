Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Advanced Micro Devices

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 32 uncommon options trades for Advanced Micro Devices.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 28%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $761,064, and 23 are calls, for a total amount of $1,565,207.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $140.0 to $280.0 for Advanced Micro Devices over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Advanced Micro Devices's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Advanced Micro Devices's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $140.0 to $280.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $47.8 $47.3 $47.3 $260.00 $473.0K 1.2K 101 AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/15/26 $23.5 $23.4 $23.5 $230.00 $235.0K 6.4K 103 AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/09/26 $5.65 $5.55 $5.55 $217.50 $222.0K 1.7K 1.6K AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $87.75 $85.1 $86.69 $180.00 $147.3K 217 17 AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.55 $7.45 $7.54 $217.50 $82.8K 2.6K 655

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers (including artificial intelligence), industrial, and automotive applications. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units and graphics processing units used in PCs and data centers. However, AMD is emerging as a prominent player in AI GPUs and related hardware. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox.

Present Market Standing of Advanced Micro Devices

With a trading volume of 6,099,232, the price of AMD is up by 0.26%, reaching $215.89.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 34 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Advanced Micro Devices

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $277.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Advanced Micro Devices, targeting a price of $277.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.