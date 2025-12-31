What the Options Market Tells Us About Duolingo

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Duolingo. Our analysis of options history for Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 37% of traders were bullish, while 62% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $236,676, and 4 were calls, valued at $198,486.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $250.0 for Duolingo, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Duolingo's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Duolingo's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

Duolingo Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DUOL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $22.7 $22.6 $22.7 $175.00 $108.5K 304 60 DUOL CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/15/26 $83.6 $82.0 $82.0 $100.00 $82.0K 1 10 DUOL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/06/26 $6.5 $6.4 $6.5 $160.00 $72.1K 7 111 DUOL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/02/26 $1.45 $1.3 $1.3 $180.00 $47.7K 103 224 DUOL CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $16.0 $15.3 $15.3 $180.00 $42.8K 129 38

About Duolingo

Duolingo Inc is a technology company that develops a mobile learning platform to learn languages and is the top-grossing app in the Education category on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. Its products are powered by sophisticated data analytics and artificial intelligence and delivered with class art, animation, and design to make it easier for learners to stay motivated master new material, and achieve their learning goals. Its solutions include the Duolingo Language Learning App, Super Duolingo, Duolingo English Test: AI-Driven Language Assessment, Duolingo For Schools, Duolingo ABC, and Duolingo Math. It has four predominant sources of revenue; time-based subscriptions, in-app advertising placement by third parties, and the Duolingo English Test, and In-App Purchases.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Duolingo, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Duolingo

With a volume of 295,476, the price of DUOL is down -0.44% at $176.35.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Duolingo

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $212.5.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Hold rating for Duolingo, targeting a price of $220. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from DA Davidson keeps a Neutral rating on Duolingo with a target price of $205.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.