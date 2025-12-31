Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Charles Schwab

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SCHW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Charles Schwab.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $205,568, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $42,445.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $92.0 and $120.0 for Charles Schwab, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Charles Schwab's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Charles Schwab's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $92.0 to $120.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Charles Schwab Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SCHW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/02/26 $8.85 $8.2 $8.53 $92.00 $42.4K 191 152 SCHW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $19.95 $19.7 $19.65 $120.00 $35.3K 57 104 SCHW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $20.25 $19.55 $19.64 $120.00 $33.3K 57 86 SCHW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $20.25 $18.35 $18.3 $120.00 $32.9K 57 69 SCHW PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $20.15 $18.3 $20.15 $120.00 $26.1K 57 13

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab is one of the largest retail-oriented financial-services companies in the US, with $11.6 trillion in client assets across its brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, financial advisory, and wealth-management businesses at the end of the third quarter. While best known for its retail brokerage offering, Schwab generates the lion's share of its revenue and profits through its Charles Schwab Bank and asset management segments. The firm is a dominant player in registered investment advisor custody, with over 40% market share, and has recently pushed into wealth management with robo-advisory, direct indexing, and other managed-investment solutions.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Charles Schwab, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Charles Schwab

Currently trading with a volume of 562,097, the SCHW's price is down by -0.31%, now at $100.23.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 20 days.

Expert Opinions on Charles Schwab

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $117.25.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Charles Schwab, targeting a price of $148. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Charles Schwab, maintaining a target price of $111. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Underperform rating on Charles Schwab, maintaining a target price of $91. * In a cautious move, an analyst from UBS downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $119.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Charles Schwab options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.