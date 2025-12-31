Circle Internet Group's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Circle Internet Group. Our analysis of options history for Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 55% of traders were bullish, while 44% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $389,406, and 6 were calls, valued at $300,698.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $55.0 and $185.0 for Circle Internet Group, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Circle Internet Group's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Circle Internet Group's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $55.0 to $185.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Circle Internet Group 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $16.35 $15.6 $16.35 $70.00 $327.0K 2.4K 200 CRCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/28 $24.8 $23.25 $24.8 $130.00 $99.2K 263 40 CRCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $19.4 $18.05 $18.05 $75.00 $54.1K 180 45 CRCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $16.7 $16.7 $16.7 $185.00 $50.1K 180 30 CRCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $36.6 $35.85 $36.77 $55.00 $44.0K 1.1K 20

About Circle Internet Group

Circle Internet Group Inc is a financial technology firm engaged in digital currencies and public blockchains for payments, commerce, and financial applications. The company is the issuer of USD Coin (USDC).

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Circle Internet Group, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Circle Internet Group

Currently trading with a volume of 704,755, the CRCL's price is up by 0.16%, now at $80.02.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 54 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Circle Internet Group

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $72.5.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Wolfe Research has revised its rating downward to Underperform, adjusting the price target to $60. * An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $85.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

