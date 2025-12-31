Microsoft's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MSFT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Microsoft.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 75% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $25,685, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $339,413.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $415.0 to $535.0 for Microsoft over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Microsoft's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Microsoft's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $415.0 to $535.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Microsoft 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.9 $4.75 $4.75 $495.00 $118.7K 9.0K 252 MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/17/26 $89.3 $87.65 $89.25 $415.00 $44.6K 3 0 MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $17.1 $17.0 $17.1 $535.00 $42.7K 1.6K 25 MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $37.15 $36.45 $37.11 $465.00 $40.8K 175 8 MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/23/26 $4.1 $3.9 $4.05 $500.00 $40.5K 1.8K 13

About Microsoft

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

In light of the recent options history for Microsoft, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Microsoft

With a trading volume of 804,352, the price of MSFT is down by -0.41%, reaching $485.47.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 28 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Microsoft

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $637.5.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wedbush lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $625. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from DA Davidson continues to hold a Buy rating for Microsoft, targeting a price of $650.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.