Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Micron Technology

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MU usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 20 extraordinary options activities for Micron Technology. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 35% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $253,850, and 16 are calls, amounting to $818,380.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $160.0 to $320.0 for Micron Technology during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Micron Technology options trades today is 2961.88 with a total volume of 3,158.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Micron Technology's big money trades within a strike price range of $160.0 to $320.0 over the last 30 days.

Micron Technology 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $147.15 $144.15 $147.0 $160.00 $147.0K 157 10 MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/02/26 $6.45 $6.3 $6.3 $290.00 $126.0K 9.3K 1.1K MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $75.6 $72.15 $74.5 $300.00 $74.5K 1.5K 1 MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $74.2 $72.75 $74.2 $300.00 $74.2K 1.7K 35 MU CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $24.6 $23.85 $23.85 $290.00 $71.5K 2.2K 129

About Micron Technology

Micron is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, specializing in memory and storage chips. Its primary revenue stream comes from dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, and it also has minority exposure to not-and or NAND, flash chips. Micron serves a global customer base, selling chips into data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications. The firm is vertically integrated.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Micron Technology, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Micron Technology

Currently trading with a volume of 3,056,289, the MU's price is down by -0.05%, now at $292.48.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 78 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Micron Technology

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $277.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Neutral rating for Micron Technology, targeting a price of $205. * An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Micron Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $325. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Micron Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $235. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wedbush continues to hold a Outperform rating for Micron Technology, targeting a price of $300. * An analyst from Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Micron Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $320.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.