This Is What Whales Are Betting On Eaton Corp

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in ETN often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 30 options trades for Eaton Corp. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 76% bullish and 0% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $142,100, and 29 calls, totaling $1,505,204.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $195.0 to $400.0 for Eaton Corp during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Eaton Corp stands at 122.4, with a total volume reaching 3,443.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Eaton Corp, situated within the strike price corridor from $195.0 to $400.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Eaton Corp 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ETN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $52.1 $51.7 $51.75 $270.00 $206.8K 342 274 ETN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $12.0 $8.4 $9.8 $195.00 $142.1K 0 145 ETN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/26 $24.8 $24.4 $24.8 $320.00 $86.8K 41 35 ETN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $9.5 $9.4 $9.5 $380.00 $63.3K 177 74 ETN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $52.5 $51.0 $52.18 $270.00 $46.9K 342 117

About Eaton Corp

Founded in 1911 by Joseph Eaton, the eponymous company began by selling truck axles in New Jersey. Eaton has since become an industrial powerhouse largely through acquisitions in various end markets. Eaton's portfolio can broadly be divided into two parts: its electrical and industrial businesses. Its electrical portfolio (representing around 70% of company revenue) sells components within data centers, utilities, and commercial and residential buildings, while its industrial business (30% of revenue) sells components within commercial and passenger vehicles and aircraft. Eaton receives favorable tax treatment as a domiciliary of Ireland, but it generates over half of its revenue within the US.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Eaton Corp, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Eaton Corp

Trading volume stands at 909,094, with ETN's price down by -0.02%, positioned at $321.39.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 31 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Eaton Corp

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $376.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a positive move, an analyst from Wolfe Research has upgraded their rating to Outperform and adjusted the price target to $413. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Eaton Corp with a target price of $340.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Eaton Corp, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.