Smart Money Is Betting Big In TTWO Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Take-Two Interactive.

Looking at options history for Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 9% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $243,354 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $250,082.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $210.0 to $390.0 for Take-Two Interactive over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Take-Two Interactive stands at 146.89, with a total volume reaching 4,873.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Take-Two Interactive, situated within the strike price corridor from $210.0 to $390.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Take-Two Interactive 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTWO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/06/26 $2.45 $1.6 $1.6 $225.00 $68.3K 1 2.9K TTWO PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $7.0 $6.9 $7.0 $240.00 $65.8K 413 109 TTWO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $28.1 $26.9 $27.59 $240.00 $55.1K 443 21 TTWO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/06/26 $1.15 $1.1 $1.1 $220.00 $47.8K 1 484 TTWO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $47.1 $43.5 $47.1 $300.00 $47.1K 109 10

About Take-Two Interactive

Take-Two is one of the largest global developers and publishers of video games, with labels including Rockstar, 2K, and Zynga. Grand Theft Auto is the firm's biggest franchise, accounting for about 30% of total sales for the past decade. NBA 2K is the industry's dominant basketball video game, with Take-Two releasing a new version annually. Other notable franchises include Red Dead Redemption, Borderlands, and Civilization. Typically, more than three-fourths of the firm's sales are from in-game spending, with the remainder coming from initial game sales. Since acquiring Zynga in 2022, mobile makes up about half of total sales.

In light of the recent options history for Take-Two Interactive, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Take-Two Interactive's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 619,672, with TTWO's price down by -0.11%, positioned at $255.41.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 37 days.

Expert Opinions on Take-Two Interactive

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $300.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from B. Riley Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $300.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Take-Two Interactive with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.