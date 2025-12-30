Spotlight on Uber Technologies: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UBER, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 28 uncommon options trades for Uber Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 28%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $605,709, and 16 are calls, for a total amount of $1,092,227.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $45.0 to $100.0 for Uber Technologies over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Uber Technologies's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Uber Technologies's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $45.0 to $100.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Uber Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $8.0 $7.2 $7.6 $75.00 $380.0K 5.0K 639 UBER PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $5.55 $5.4 $5.4 $77.50 $170.2K 3.2K 315 UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $7.0 $6.9 $7.0 $80.00 $81.9K 2.2K 122 UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.6 $7.3 $7.35 $75.00 $73.5K 5.0K 114 UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $27.7 $27.0 $27.2 $55.00 $68.0K 745 26

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food couriers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform is currently utilized by traditional cars as well as autonomous vehicles, but could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as delivery via drones or electronic vehicle take-off and landing (eVTOL) technology. Uber operates in over 70 countries, with over 180 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

Where Is Uber Technologies Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 6,096,312, the UBER's price is up by 0.79%, now at $82.15.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 36 days.

Expert Opinions on Uber Technologies

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $104.33.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Wedbush has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $78. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Uber Technologies, maintaining a target price of $110. * An analyst from Arete Research has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $125.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.