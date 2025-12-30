Behind the Scenes of Robinhood Markets's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Robinhood Markets. Our analysis of options history for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) revealed 59 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 37% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 21 were puts, with a value of $1,409,700, and 38 were calls, valued at $1,929,463.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $30.0 to $230.0 for Robinhood Markets during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Robinhood Markets's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Robinhood Markets's significant trades, within a strike price range of $30.0 to $230.0, over the past month.

Robinhood Markets Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $32.7 $32.65 $32.7 $140.00 $326.8K 2.0K 100 HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $73.7 $72.15 $72.95 $45.00 $211.8K 9.3K 672 HOOD PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/15/26 $6.1 $5.95 $6.0 $90.00 $168.0K 1.9K 292 HOOD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/02/26 $3.45 $3.2 $3.33 $115.00 $166.5K 436 612 HOOD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $7.6 $7.3 $7.6 $230.00 $99.5K 50 200

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fraud detection, derivatives, fractional shares, recurring investments, and others.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Robinhood Markets, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Robinhood Markets

With a volume of 9,466,210, the price of HOOD is down -0.55% at $116.78.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

Expert Opinions on Robinhood Markets

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $155.8.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Robinhood Markets with a target price of $147. * An analyst from Truist Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $155. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Robinhood Markets, maintaining a target price of $171. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Robinhood Markets, which currently sits at a price target of $152. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Robinhood Markets, maintaining a target price of $154.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

