Decoding United Parcel Service's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UPS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 31 uncommon options trades for United Parcel Service.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 22% bullish and 70%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 24 are puts, for a total amount of $1,298,083, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $1,570,543.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $75.0 to $125.0 for United Parcel Service over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in United Parcel Service's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to United Parcel Service's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $75.0 to $125.0 over the preceding 30 days.

United Parcel Service Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $11.6 $11.25 $11.48 $100.00 $1.1M 6.3K 996 UPS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $33.7 $31.6 $31.6 $125.00 $252.8K 34 80 UPS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $8.2 $7.85 $8.01 $100.00 $192.2K 2.0K 249 UPS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $7.25 $6.5 $6.85 $75.00 $171.2K 754 250 UPS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $26.15 $25.6 $26.15 $120.00 $78.4K 527 32

About United Parcel Service

As the world's largest parcel delivery company, UPS manages a massive fleet of more than 500 planes and 100,000 vehicles, along with many hundreds of sorting facilities, to deliver an average of about 22 million packages per day to residences and businesses across the globe. UPS' domestic US package operations generate around 65% of total revenue, while international package makes up 20%. Air and ocean freight forwarding and contract logistics make up the remainder.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with United Parcel Service, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is United Parcel Service Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 1,703,112, the price of UPS is up by 0.23%, reaching $99.91.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 30 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for United Parcel Service

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $112.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for United Parcel Service, targeting a price of $112.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.