Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on COST Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in COST usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 59 extraordinary options activities for Costco Wholesale. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 30% bearish. Among these notable options, 24 are puts, totaling $3,079,356, and 35 are calls, amounting to $3,014,460.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $345.0 and $1200.0 for Costco Wholesale, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Costco Wholesale's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Costco Wholesale's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $345.0 to $1200.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Costco Wholesale Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COST PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $157.35 $157.3 $157.3 $1000.00 $1.2M 536 80 COST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/17/26 $223.05 $220.05 $222.9 $660.00 $490.3K 5 22 COST PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $77.5 $75.5 $76.94 $820.00 $384.7K 30 50 COST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $102.55 $101.6 $101.6 $800.00 $305.0K 107 30 COST CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/09/26 $10.95 $9.9 $10.6 $865.00 $290.4K 645 562

About Costco Wholesale

Founded in 1983, Costco Wholesale now operates a global chain of membership-based warehouse clubs, delivering high-quality goods and services at consistently low prices. As of its most recent fiscal year, Costco operated approximately 910 warehouses, serving more than 80 million members across its three geographic segments: Costco US (approximately 73% of total revenue), Costco Canada (13%), and Costco International (14%).Costco's core value proposition—quality products at unbeatable prices—has yielded consistently strong member renewal rates (93% in the US and Canada and nearly 90% internationally). About 55% of Costco's fiscal 2025 revenue came from its grocery offerings, and another 25% from general merchandise.

In light of the recent options history for Costco Wholesale, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Costco Wholesale

With a trading volume of 893,476, the price of COST is down by -0.37%, reaching $864.6.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 65 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Costco Wholesale

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $1063.4.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Costco Wholesale, maintaining a target price of $900. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Costco Wholesale, targeting a price of $1100. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Bernstein keeps a Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale with a target price of $1146. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Buy rating on Costco Wholesale, maintaining a target price of $1171. * An analyst from DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $1000.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.