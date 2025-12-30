Check Out What Whales Are Doing With SBUX

Investors with significant funds have taken a bullish position in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in SBUX usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 12 options transactions for Starbucks. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 75% being bullish and 8% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 11 are puts, valued at $442,195, and there was a single call, worth $31,185.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $70.0 to $90.0 for Starbucks during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Starbucks's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Starbucks's whale activity within a strike price range from $70.0 to $90.0 in the last 30 days.

Starbucks 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBUX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/28 $8.1 $7.6 $7.6 $70.00 $76.0K 2.4K 200 SBUX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $5.05 $4.95 $4.95 $90.00 $48.0K 6.2K 141 SBUX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $2.98 $2.97 $2.97 $70.00 $47.2K 2.3K 160 SBUX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $1.95 $1.52 $1.7 $85.00 $42.5K 14.5K 253 SBUX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/28 $8.1 $7.6 $7.6 $70.00 $38.0K 2.4K 100

About Starbucks

Starbucks stands out as the world's biggest and most recognizable coffee brand, powered by ultracustomizable beverages in-store and a sweeping footprint of nearly 41,000 cafes in over 80 countries. About 52% are company-operated, with the balance run by licensees. The company operates roasteries and sells across its North America (74% of revenue as of the end of fiscal 2025), international (21%), and channel development (5%) segments. The brand collects revenue from company-operated stores, licensee royalties, equipment and product sales, retail ready-to-drink beverages, and packaged coffee.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Starbucks, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Starbucks

With a volume of 1,995,362, the price of SBUX is down -0.06% at $85.52.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

Expert Opinions on Starbucks

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $84.0.

An analyst from TD Cowen has revised its rating downward to Hold, adjusting the price target to $84.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.