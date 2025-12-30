CrowdStrike Holdings Unusual Options Activity For December 30

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings.

Looking at options history for CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) we detected 43 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 48% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $854,764 and 35, calls, for a total amount of $1,614,025.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $240.0 to $820.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for CrowdStrike Holdings options trades today is 433.95 with a total volume of 1,978.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for CrowdStrike Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $240.0 to $820.0 over the last 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $51.95 $50.2 $51.95 $480.00 $218.1K 330 42 CRWD PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $59.95 $59.85 $59.95 $460.00 $179.8K 71 30 CRWD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/09/26 $6.8 $6.25 $6.5 $485.00 $130.0K 738 12 CRWD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $64.6 $61.3 $64.6 $540.00 $129.2K 507 22 CRWD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/09/26 $6.45 $6.0 $6.25 $485.00 $125.0K 738 391

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding CrowdStrike Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of CrowdStrike Holdings

Currently trading with a volume of 492,475, the CRWD's price is up by 0.01%, now at $475.96.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 63 days.

Expert Opinions on CrowdStrike Holdings

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $537.0.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Citizens lowers its rating to Market Outperform with a new price target of $500. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Neutral rating for CrowdStrike Holdings, targeting a price of $520. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, maintaining a target price of $580. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Macquarie continues to hold a Neutral rating for CrowdStrike Holdings, targeting a price of $485. * An analyst from Wedbush downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $600.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.