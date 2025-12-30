Behind the Scenes of Salesforce's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Salesforce (NYSE:CRM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CRM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 uncommon options trades for Salesforce.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 59% bullish and 22%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $119,460, and 19 are calls, for a total amount of $2,577,645.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $200.0 and $320.0 for Salesforce, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Salesforce stands at 971.8, with a total volume reaching 2,420.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Salesforce, situated within the strike price corridor from $200.0 to $320.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Salesforce Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $21.65 $21.05 $21.55 $320.00 $1.6M 1.5K 750 CRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $63.1 $62.5 $63.1 $260.00 $157.7K 273 25 CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $3.1 $3.0 $3.1 $320.00 $116.2K 1.7K 383 CRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $30.9 $30.05 $30.05 $290.00 $75.1K 172 26 CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $6.4 $6.5 $6.5 $280.00 $65.0K 1.9K 110

About Salesforce

Salesforce provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

Salesforce's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 1,606,864, with CRM's price up by 0.29%, positioned at $266.99.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 57 days.

What The Experts Say On Salesforce

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $334.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Macquarie continues to hold a Neutral rating for Salesforce, targeting a price of $265. * An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Salesforce, which currently sits at a price target of $380. * An analyst from Citizens has revised its rating downward to Market Outperform, adjusting the price target to $430. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Neutral rating for Salesforce, targeting a price of $257. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Salesforce, which currently sits at a price target of $340.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Salesforce, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.