10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/02/26 $11.00 $152.2K 1 1.5K OSG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.00 $49.0K 11.0K 645 BX CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $170.00 $91.6K 1.0K 471 LMND CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/09/26 $80.00 $34.4K 159 470 AXP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $360.00 $84.4K 2.6K 364 V PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $340.00 $38.0K 1.1K 184 HOOD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $115.00 $31.0K 703 138 SOFI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $42.00 $41.8K 5.7K 137 COIN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $120.00 $43.6K 16 128 JPM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $255.00 $183.9K 715 94

• Regarding NU (NYSE:NU), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on January 2, 2026. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $152.2K, with a price of $609.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OSG (NYSE:OSG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 545 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.0K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 11038 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 645 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BX (NYSE:BX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 52 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 465 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.6K, with a price of $197.0 per contract. There were 1020 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 471 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LMND (NYSE:LMND), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 10 day(s) on January 9, 2026. This event was a transfer of 375 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.4K, with a price of $91.0 per contract. There were 159 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 470 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AXP (NYSE:AXP), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 17 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.4K, with a price of $1689.0 per contract. There were 2699 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 364 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For V (NYSE:V), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 52 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 81 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 1144 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 184 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 752 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 9 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $3454.0 per contract. There were 703 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 138 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SOFI (NASDAQ:SOFI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 381 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 135 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.8K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 5799 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 137 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 752 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 24 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.6K, with a price of $1817.0 per contract. There were 16 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 128 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JPM (NYSE:JPM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 170 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $255.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $183.9K, with a price of $7358.0 per contract. There were 715 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 94 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

