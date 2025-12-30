10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume F PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $12.00 $30.8K 820 12.6K PDD CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $125.00 $156.7K 10.3K 1.5K RSI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $22.50 $34.5K 26 575 RH CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/21/26 $230.00 $772.2K 0 491 RIVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/16/28 $20.00 $188.0K 355 263 CVNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $420.00 $31.7K 1.5K 228 SE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/21/26 $145.00 $33.3K 0 183 TJX CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $135.00 $334.8K 1.2K 135 AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/15/28 $290.00 $227.7K 76 100 TSLA CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $990.00 $59.3K 200 83

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 1626 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $19.0 per contract. There were 820 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12603 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 80 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 496 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $156.7K, with a price of $316.0 per contract. There were 10330 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1519 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RSI (NYSE:RSI), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 575 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 26 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 575 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RH (NYSE:RH), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 234 day(s) on August 21, 2026. Parties traded 321 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 151 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $772.2K, with a price of $2395.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 491 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 899 day(s) on June 16, 2028. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $188.0K, with a price of $940.0 per contract. There were 355 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 263 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 13 contract(s) at a $420.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.7K, with a price of $2434.0 per contract. There were 1597 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 228 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SE (NYSE:SE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 234 day(s) on August 21, 2026. This event was a transfer of 21 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.3K, with a price of $1590.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 183 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TJX (NYSE:TJX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 170 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 135 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $334.8K, with a price of $2480.0 per contract. There were 1273 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 135 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1081 day(s) on December 15, 2028. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $227.7K, with a price of $4555.0 per contract. There were 76 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 717 day(s) on December 17, 2027. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $990.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.3K, with a price of $5930.0 per contract. There were 200 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 83 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

