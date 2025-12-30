10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $27.00 $43.7K 8.2K 3.0K TXN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $177.50 $636.0K 15 2.0K SMCI CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $45.00 $65.3K 6.3K 754 LRCX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $175.00 $41.5K 1.4K 639 CRCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/30/26 $80.00 $250.2K 2.4K 613 RGTI PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $85.00 $122.7K 1.2K 525 AVGO PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $330.00 $52.0K 8.9K 419 BMNR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $30.00 $29.4K 4.6K 391 CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $320.00 $116.2K 1.7K 383 IBM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $310.00 $37.1K 759 324

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 752 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.7K, with a price of $437.0 per contract. There were 8214 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3028 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TXN (NASDAQ:TXN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $177.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $636.0K, with a price of $318.0 per contract. There were 15 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2001 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 170 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 325 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.3K, with a price of $201.0 per contract. There were 6340 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 754 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LRCX (NASDAQ:LRCX), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 67 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.5K, with a price of $620.0 per contract. There were 1437 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 639 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRCL (NYSE:CRCL), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on January 30, 2026. Parties traded 439 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $250.2K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 2478 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 613 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RGTI (NASDAQ:RGTI), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 752 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 19 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $122.7K, with a price of $6460.0 per contract. There were 1272 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 525 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 130 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.0K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 8933 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 419 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BMNR (AMEX:BMNR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 170 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $735.0 per contract. There were 4691 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 391 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRM (NYSE:CRM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 80 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 375 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $116.2K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 1782 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 383 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IBM (NYSE:IBM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 31 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.1K, with a price of $1195.0 per contract. There were 759 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 324 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.