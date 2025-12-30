Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on AAPL Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AAPL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 28 uncommon options trades for Apple.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 57% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $249,325, and 25 are calls, for a total amount of $1,752,109.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $95.0 to $330.0 for Apple over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Apple's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Apple's whale activity within a strike price range from $95.0 to $330.0 in the last 30 days.

Apple Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $181.25 $181.25 $181.25 $95.00 $181.2K 15 0 AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $53.3 $53.25 $53.25 $220.00 $165.0K 22.3K 225 AAPL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $53.75 $52.8 $53.22 $220.00 $149.0K 22.3K 113 AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $4.8 $4.7 $4.7 $285.00 $141.0K 10.3K 979 AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/27 $27.4 $27.15 $27.15 $270.00 $127.6K 848 47

About Apple

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

In light of the recent options history for Apple, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Apple

With a trading volume of 7,111,524, the price of AAPL is down by -0.4%, reaching $272.67.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 30 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Apple

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $329.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Wedbush persists with their Outperform rating on Apple, maintaining a target price of $350. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $325. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $315. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from CLSA keeps a Outperform rating on Apple with a target price of $330. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Loop Capital keeps a Buy rating on Apple with a target price of $325.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

