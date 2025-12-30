Spotlight on Alphabet: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GOOGL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 73 uncommon options trades for Alphabet.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 17 are puts, for a total amount of $11,777,621, and 56 are calls, for a total amount of $19,065,405.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $450.0 for Alphabet over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Alphabet's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Alphabet's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $55.0 to $450.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Alphabet 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOOGL CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $58.45 $57.35 $57.55 $260.00 $14.3M 10.4K 2.5K GOOGL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/23/26 $180.4 $178.4 $180.4 $135.00 $721.6K 40 0 GOOGL CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $84.75 $83.75 $84.0 $240.00 $420.0K 4.6K 3 GOOGL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $42.15 $42.1 $42.11 $320.00 $269.4K 931 66 GOOGL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $87.35 $87.05 $87.35 $250.00 $262.0K 2.0K 34

About Alphabet

Alphabet is a holding company that wholly owns internet giant Google. The California-based company derives slightly less than 90% of its revenue from Google services, the vast majority of which is advertising sales. Alongside online ads, Google services houses sales stemming from Google's subscription services (YouTube TV and YouTube Music, among others), platforms (sales and in-app purchases on Play Store), and devices (Chromebooks, Pixel smartphones, and smart home products such as Chromecast). Google's cloud computing platform accounts for roughly 10% of Alphabet's revenue. The firm's investments in up-and-coming technologies such as self-driving cars (Waymo), health (Verily), and internet access (Google Fiber) make up the rest.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Alphabet, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Alphabet's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 7,355,810, the price of GOOGL is up by 0.34%, reaching $314.63.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 35 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Alphabet

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $358.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Alphabet with a target price of $365. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Alphabet, targeting a price of $350. * An analyst from Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Alphabet, which currently sits at a price target of $350. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Alphabet, targeting a price of $350. * An analyst from Guggenheim has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Alphabet, which currently sits at a price target of $375.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.