Meta Platforms Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Meta Platforms.

Looking at options history for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) we detected 124 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 22 are puts, for a total amount of $1,237,460 and 102, calls, for a total amount of $11,352,822.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $220.0 to $800.0 for Meta Platforms during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Meta Platforms stands at 3521.32, with a total volume reaching 270,494.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Meta Platforms, situated within the strike price corridor from $220.0 to $800.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $458.65 $450.7 $454.72 $220.00 $727.5K 89 31 META CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $458.1 $450.15 $454.09 $220.00 $726.5K 185 23 META CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $458.65 $450.7 $454.69 $220.00 $500.1K 89 71 META CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $458.1 $450.15 $454.11 $220.00 $499.5K 185 72 META CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $458.65 $450.7 $454.7 $220.00 $318.2K 89 31

About Meta Platforms

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Where Is Meta Platforms Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,659,714, the price of META is up 1.14% at $666.21.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days.

Expert Opinions on Meta Platforms

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $935.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $1117. * An analyst from Baird persists with their Outperform rating on Meta Platforms, maintaining a target price of $815. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Buy rating for Meta Platforms, targeting a price of $1117. * An analyst from Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $880. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Meta Platforms with a target price of $750.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.