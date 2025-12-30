Behind the Scenes of Intel's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with INTC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 uncommon options trades for Intel.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $198,000, and 18 are calls, for a total amount of $1,289,371.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $22.0 to $65.0 for Intel during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Intel stands at 12329.39, with a total volume reaching 32,846.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Intel, situated within the strike price corridor from $22.0 to $65.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Intel Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/17/26 $2.47 $2.4 $2.4 $50.00 $240.0K 209 6.0K INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/17/26 $2.55 $2.4 $2.4 $50.00 $240.0K 209 4.0K INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $2.51 $2.43 $2.43 $40.00 $121.5K 22.3K 501 INTC PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $1.79 $1.62 $1.79 $25.00 $89.5K 24.4K 500 INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $2.25 $2.12 $2.24 $39.00 $67.2K 4.0K 455

About Intel

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and led the semiconductor industry down the path of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel is seeking to reinvigorate its chip manufacturing business, Intel Foundry, while developing leading-edge products within its Intel Products business segment.

Current Position of Intel

Trading volume stands at 19,008,319, with INTC's price up by 2.43%, positioned at $37.57.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 30 days.

What The Experts Say On Intel

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $52.0.

An analyst from KGI Securities upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $52.

