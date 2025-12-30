Smart Money Is Betting Big In MSTR Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MSTR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 49 uncommon options trades for Strategy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53% bullish and 20%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 27 are puts, for a total amount of $2,202,913, and 22 are calls, for a total amount of $1,158,134.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $70.0 and $420.0 for Strategy, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Strategy's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Strategy's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $70.0 to $420.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Strategy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/30/26 $12.25 $11.8 $12.25 $155.00 $504.7K 1.3K 265 MSTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/30/26 $12.4 $12.2 $12.2 $155.00 $269.6K 1.3K 916 MSTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/09/26 $58.2 $57.9 $58.2 $215.00 $226.9K 69 39 MSTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $93.0 $93.0 $93.0 $250.00 $186.0K 2.7K 32 MSTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/30/26 $12.25 $12.2 $12.2 $155.00 $180.5K 1.3K 1.1K

About Strategy

Strategy Inc is a bitcoin treasury company and a provider of business intelligence services. It is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. The company also provides industry AI-powered enterprise analytics software.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Strategy, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Strategy Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 3,382,879, the price of MSTR is up by 1.2%, reaching $157.25.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 36 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Strategy

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $387.5.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Strategy, targeting a price of $325. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Bernstein continues to hold a Outperform rating for Strategy, targeting a price of $450.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.