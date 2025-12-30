CoreWeave's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CRWV usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 22 extraordinary options activities for CoreWeave. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 36% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 9 are puts, totaling $695,789, and 13 are calls, amounting to $1,058,122.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $60.0 to $140.0 for CoreWeave over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in CoreWeave's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to CoreWeave's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $60.0 to $140.0 over the preceding 30 days.

CoreWeave 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWV CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/06/26 $6.5 $6.25 $6.25 $80.00 $312.5K 18 504 CRWV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $5.1 $5.05 $5.1 $100.00 $208.0K 103.5K 567 CRWV PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $64.65 $63.3 $64.04 $135.00 $192.1K 459 31 CRWV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/09/26 $4.4 $4.0 $4.25 $75.00 $125.2K 362 298 CRWV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.05 $3.0 $3.0 $70.00 $111.9K 12.2K 144

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave Inc is a modern cloud infrastructure technology company that offers the CoreWeave Cloud Platform which consists of proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the automation and efficiency needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale. Its platform supports the development and use of ground-breaking models and the delivery of the next generation of AI applications that are changing the way of living and working across the globe.

Having examined the options trading patterns of CoreWeave, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of CoreWeave

With a volume of 3,732,716, the price of CRWV is down -0.66% at $74.43.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 46 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for CoreWeave

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $115.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Freedom Capital Markets downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $100. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Citigroup lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $135. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Roth Capital lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $110.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.