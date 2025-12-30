NVIDIA Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NVDA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 38 uncommon options trades for NVIDIA.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 28% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $449,010, and 28 are calls, for a total amount of $4,413,822.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $180.0 to $200.0 for NVIDIA over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NVIDIA's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NVIDIA's whale trades within a strike price range from $180.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

NVIDIA Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/18/26 $25.7 $25.45 $25.45 $200.00 $1.5M 12.0K 601 NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/06/26 $8.0 $7.9 $7.9 $190.00 $1.1M 1.0K 190 NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/02/26 $1.46 $1.46 $1.46 $190.00 $319.3K 75.3K 2.8K NVDA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/02/26 $1.58 $1.58 $1.58 $190.00 $146.6K 75.3K 6.9K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.97 $1.95 $1.95 $197.50 $146.2K 4.3K 908

About NVIDIA

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence to run large language models. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Present Market Standing of NVIDIA

Trading volume stands at 10,902,638, with NVDA's price down by -0.54%, positioned at $187.21.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 57 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for NVIDIA

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $285.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on NVIDIA with a target price of $275. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from B of A Securities lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $275. * An analyst from Bernstein has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $275. * An analyst from Stifel downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $250. * An analyst from Tigress Financial has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $350.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest NVIDIA options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.