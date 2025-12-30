Tesla Unusual Options Activity For December 30

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Tesla. Our analysis of options history for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) revealed 378 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 38% of traders were bullish, while 41% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 205 were puts, with a value of $12,232,565, and 173 were calls, valued at $12,607,683.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $5.0 and $830.0 for Tesla, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Tesla's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Tesla's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $5.0 to $830.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Tesla Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/09/26 $6.65 $6.6 $6.61 $445.00 $145.9K 2.0K 1.2K TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/02/26 $8.5 $8.45 $8.5 $457.50 $96.0K 1.7K 9.1K TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/02/26 $7.4 $7.35 $7.4 $460.00 $82.7K 6.2K 19.8K TSLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/02/26 $7.1 $7.05 $7.05 $460.00 $82.5K 6.2K 18.3K TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/02/26 $0.43 $0.42 $0.43 $497.50 $79.9K 8.5K 3.4K

About Tesla

Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of real world artificial intelligence software, which includes autonomous driving and humanoid robots. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling a sports car and offer a robotaxi service. Global deliveries in 2024 were a little below 1.8 million vehicles. The company sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network and an auto insurance business.

In light of the recent options history for Tesla, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Tesla

With a trading volume of 8,197,666, the price of TSLA is down by -0.93%, reaching $455.35.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 29 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Tesla

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $504.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $425. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Wedbush downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $600. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $551. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Hold rating on Tesla, maintaining a target price of $444. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Tesla with a target price of $500.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.