What the Options Market Tells Us About Rivian Automotive

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Rivian Automotive. Our analysis of options history for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 44% of traders were bullish, while 44% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $186,176, and 6 were calls, valued at $241,712.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $15.0 to $30.0 for Rivian Automotive over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Rivian Automotive's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Rivian Automotive's whale activity within a strike price range from $15.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Rivian Automotive Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIVN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $3.55 $3.5 $3.5 $22.00 $71.0K 546 205 RIVN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/30/26 $1.45 $1.27 $1.45 $20.00 $58.0K 893 452 RIVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $4.6 $4.5 $4.5 $23.00 $57.1K 620 0 RIVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $1.9 $1.89 $1.9 $27.00 $47.5K 1.7K 250 RIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $0.43 $0.42 $0.43 $22.00 $43.4K 659 246

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian is a battery electric vehicle automaker that sells its vehicles in the US and Canada. The company also develops electronic control units and related software for autos in a joint venture with Volkswagen. Rivian has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include a luxury truck and full-size SUV and a delivery van. The company also plans to begin selling a midsize SUV in 2026. Total deliveries were nearly 52,000 in 2024. Rivian is also developing autonomous driving software to be used in its vehicles.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Rivian Automotive, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Rivian Automotive

With a volume of 4,674,334, the price of RIVN is down -4.23% at $19.8.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 51 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Rivian Automotive

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $20.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Wedbush persists with their Outperform rating on Rivian Automotive, maintaining a target price of $25. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Rivian Automotive, which currently sits at a price target of $16. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $12. * An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on Rivian Automotive, maintaining a target price of $23. * An analyst from Baird upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $25.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

