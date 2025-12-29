Rocket Lab Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RKLB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 72 uncommon options trades for Rocket Lab.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 51% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $759,220, and 59 are calls, for a total amount of $3,932,107.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $3.0 to $115.0 for Rocket Lab over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Rocket Lab's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Rocket Lab's whale trades within a strike price range from $3.0 to $115.0 in the last 30 days.

Rocket Lab Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RKLB CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/17/26 $18.4 $17.5 $17.65 $75.00 $176.4K 180 212 RKLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/17/26 $13.5 $12.3 $13.43 $90.00 $173.8K 3.5K 182 RKLB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $39.0 $38.2 $38.2 $42.00 $133.7K 1.0K 80 RKLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/26 $13.0 $12.45 $13.0 $75.00 $130.0K 1.6K 130 RKLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.4 $5.2 $5.2 $70.00 $118.5K 5.5K 984

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab Corp is engaged in space, building rockets, and spacecraft. It provides end-to-end mission services that provide frequent and reliable access to space for civil, defense, and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron and Neutron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform. Rocket Lab's Electron launch vehicle has delivered multiple satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. The business operates in two segments Launch Services and Space Systems. Geographically it serves Japan, Germany, and rest of the world and earns key revenue from the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Rocket Lab, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Rocket Lab Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 15,180,904, the price of RKLB is down -1.67% at $69.47.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 59 days.

Expert Opinions on Rocket Lab

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $87.5.

