A Closer Look at Carnival's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Carnival (NYSE:CCL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CCL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Carnival.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 75%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $126,546, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $270,313.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $25.0 and $33.0 for Carnival, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Carnival's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Carnival's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $25.0 to $33.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Carnival Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $3.75 $3.7 $3.75 $30.00 $119.3K 7.1K 326 CCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $5.95 $5.65 $5.65 $25.00 $60.2K 2.7K 103 CCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $0.37 $0.36 $0.36 $29.00 $48.9K 5.2K 1.3K CCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $3.25 $3.2 $3.25 $27.00 $48.7K 3.4K 150 CCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $3.5 $3.45 $3.45 $30.00 $34.1K 7.1K 371

About Carnival

Carnival is the largest global cruise company, with more than 90 ships in service. Its portfolio of brands includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn in North America; P&O Cruises and Cunard Line in the United Kingdom; Aida in Germany; Costa Cruises in Southern Europe. It recently folded its P&O Australia brand into Carnival. The firm also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Carnival's brands attracted 14 million guests in 2024.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Carnival, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Carnival Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 5,949,658, the CCL's price is down by -0.81%, now at $30.45.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 81 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Carnival

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $37.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Carnival, targeting a price of $36. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Carnival with a target price of $34. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Carnival, which currently sits at a price target of $37. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Carnival, maintaining a target price of $38. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for Carnival, targeting a price of $40.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

