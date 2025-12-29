Spotlight on American Airlines Group: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on American Airlines Group. Our analysis of options history for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 76% of traders were bullish, while 23% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $605,600, and 7 were calls, valued at $2,456,798.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $10.0 and $22.0 for American Airlines Group, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for American Airlines Group's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of American Airlines Group's whale activity within a strike price range from $10.0 to $22.0 in the last 30 days.

American Airlines Group 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $5.75 $5.55 $5.58 $10.00 $1.1M 30.1K 2.0K AAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $2.3 $2.22 $2.3 $17.00 $920.0K 14.4K 4.0K AAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $5.5 $5.5 $5.5 $20.00 $440.0K 14.1K 800 AAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $5.75 $5.55 $5.61 $10.00 $275.7K 30.1K 2.4K AAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $2.8 $2.8 $2.8 $13.00 $42.0K 14.7K 150

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines is the world's largest airline by aircraft, capacity, and scheduled revenue passenger miles. Its major US hubs are Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. It generates over 30% of US airline revenue connecting Latin America with destinations in the United States. After completing a major fleet renewal, the company has the youngest fleet of US legacy carriers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of American Airlines Group, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of American Airlines Group

Trading volume stands at 31,514,005, with AAL's price down by -0.84%, positioned at $15.31.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 24 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for American Airlines Group

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $18.19.

* An analyst from Citigroup downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $19. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from BMO Capital lowers its rating to Market Perform with a new price target of $16. * An analyst from UBS has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $20. * An analyst from Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $17.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

