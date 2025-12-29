Decoding NextEra Energy's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in NEE often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for NextEra Energy. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 55% bullish and 33% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $73,000, and 8 calls, totaling $355,386.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $75.0 and $92.5 for NextEra Energy, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for NextEra Energy options trades today is 1709.14 with a total volume of 1,986.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for NextEra Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $75.0 to $92.5 over the last 30 days.

NextEra Energy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NEE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $6.35 $6.15 $6.35 $80.00 $82.5K 1.9K 1 NEE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $7.45 $7.3 $7.3 $80.00 $73.0K 903 725 NEE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $5.05 $4.9 $5.05 $82.50 $59.6K 1.4K 405 NEE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $5.05 $4.95 $5.05 $82.50 $58.0K 1.4K 259 NEE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/06/26 $7.8 $6.9 $7.35 $75.00 $36.7K 0 0

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy's regulated utility, Florida Power & Light, is the largest rate-regulated utility in Florida. The utility distributes power to over 6 million customer accounts in Florida and owns 36 gigawatts of generation. FP&L contributes roughly 70% of NextEra's consolidated operating earnings. NextEra Energy Resources, the renewable energy segment, generates and sells power throughout the United States and Canada with more than 37 GW of generation capacity, including natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar.

Where Is NextEra Energy Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 2,518,195, with NEE's price up by 0.6%, positioned at $80.89.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 25 days.

Expert Opinions on NextEra Energy

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $92.75.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on NextEra Energy, maintaining a target price of $97. * An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on NextEra Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $89. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on NextEra Energy, maintaining a target price of $94. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on NextEra Energy, maintaining a target price of $91.

