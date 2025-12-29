Decoding Bank of America's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Bank of America. Our analysis of options history for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) revealed 38 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 55% of traders were bullish, while 34% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $1,006,750, and 31 were calls, valued at $1,924,651.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $33.0 and $65.0 for Bank of America, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Bank of America stands at 12633.17, with a total volume reaching 34,295.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Bank of America, situated within the strike price corridor from $33.0 to $65.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Bank of America Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAC PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $1.68 $1.63 $1.66 $50.00 $323.7K 13.7K 1.9K BAC PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/15/26 $1.99 $1.94 $1.97 $52.50 $265.9K 2.1K 1.4K BAC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $3.7 $3.4 $3.5 $45.00 $245.0K 265 700 BAC CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $1.81 $1.74 $1.8 $57.50 $162.0K 28.7K 1.6K BAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $1.87 $1.81 $1.85 $57.50 $144.1K 28.7K 779

About Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the largest financial institutions in the United States, with more than $3.2 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking, and global markets. Bank of America's consumer-facing lines of business include its network of branches and deposit-gathering operations, retail lending products, credit and debit cards, and small-business services. The company's Merrill Lynch operations provide brokerage and wealth-management services, as does its private bank. Wholesale lines of business include investment banking, corporate and commercial real estate lending, and capital markets operations. Bank of America has operations in several countries but is primarily US-focused.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Bank of America, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Bank of America's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 12,283,726, the BAC's price is down by -0.04%, now at $56.15.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 16 days.

What The Experts Say On Bank of America

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $61.5.

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Bank of America, which currently sits at a price target of $68. * An analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods persists with their Outperform rating on Bank of America, maintaining a target price of $64. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on Bank of America with a target price of $58. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Neutral rating on Bank of America, maintaining a target price of $56.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.