Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NFLX

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NFLX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 63 uncommon options trades for Netflix.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 20 are puts, for a total amount of $11,619,605, and 43 are calls, for a total amount of $2,220,220.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $200.0 for Netflix during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Netflix's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Netflix's significant trades, within a strike price range of $50.0 to $200.0, over the past month.

Netflix Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NFLX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/09/26 $7.7 $7.2 $7.5 $102.00 $10.4M 205 13.9K NFLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/28 $10.95 $10.8 $10.8 $80.00 $153.3K 2.5K 297 NFLX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $43.5 $42.85 $43.19 $60.00 $112.2K 511 42 NFLX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $36.05 $32.3 $34.01 $60.00 $102.0K 16.6K 30 NFLX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $28.95 $28.95 $28.95 $122.00 $101.3K 2.2K 35

About Netflix

Netflix's relatively simple business model involves only one business, its streaming service. It has the biggest television entertainment subscriber base in both the United States and the collective international market, with more than 300 million subscribers globally. Netflix has exposure to nearly the entire global population outside of China. The firm has traditionally avoided a regular slate of live programming or sports content, instead focusing on on-demand access to episodic television, movies, and documentaries. The firm introduced ad-supported subscription plans in 2022, giving the firm exposure to the advertising market in addition to the subscription fees that have historically accounted for nearly all its revenue.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Netflix, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Netflix

Currently trading with a volume of 14,658,769, the NFLX's price is down by -0.5%, now at $94.0.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 22 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Netflix

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $129.3.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Netflix options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.