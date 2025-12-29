Smart Money Is Betting Big In AEM Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AEM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for Agnico Eagle Mines.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 71% bullish and 7%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $28,882, and 13, calls, for a total amount of $599,060.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $60.0 to $185.0 for Agnico Eagle Mines over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Agnico Eagle Mines options trades today is 364.46 with a total volume of 584.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Agnico Eagle Mines's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $185.0 over the last 30 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AEM CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $11.4 $11.2 $11.4 $170.00 $114.0K 870 123 AEM CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $32.0 $32.0 $32.0 $145.00 $64.0K 428 20 AEM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $7.0 $5.8 $6.17 $175.00 $57.6K 929 115 AEM CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/17/26 $111.5 $111.5 $111.5 $60.00 $44.6K 87 4 AEM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $107.8 $107.8 $107.8 $65.00 $43.1K 38 4

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle is a gold miner with mines in Canada, Mexico, Finland, and Australia. Agnico operated just one mine, LaRonde, as recently as 2008 before bringing its other mines online in rapid succession in the following years. It merged with Kirkland Lake Gold in 2022, acquiring the Detour Lake and Macassa mines in Canada along with the high-grade, low-cost Fosterville mine in Australia. It sold around 3.4 million gold ounces in 2024 and had about 15 years of gold reserves at end 2024. Agnico Eagle is focused on increasing gold production in lower-risk jurisdictions and bought the remaining 50% of its Canadian Malartic mine along with the Wasamac project and other assets from Yamana Gold in 2023.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Agnico Eagle Mines, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Agnico Eagle Mines

Currently trading with a volume of 1,874,662, the AEM's price is down by -4.36%, now at $175.23.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 45 days.

Expert Opinions on Agnico Eagle Mines

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $197.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Agnico Eagle Mines with a target price of $190. * An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Sector Perform with a price target of $205.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

