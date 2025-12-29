What the Options Market Tells Us About First Solar

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on First Solar. Our analysis of options history for First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) revealed 21 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 38% of traders were bullish, while 47% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $897,840, and 13 were calls, valued at $992,340.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $200.0 to $380.0 for First Solar during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in First Solar's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to First Solar's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $200.0 to $380.0 over the preceding 30 days.

First Solar 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FSLR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/28 $61.5 $60.4 $61.5 $260.00 $492.0K 338 98 FSLR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $18.35 $17.8 $18.35 $260.00 $368.8K 4.6K 307 FSLR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $19.4 $17.6 $18.5 $260.00 $185.0K 4.6K 103 FSLR PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $52.65 $51.55 $51.55 $270.00 $118.5K 496 24 FSLR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/28 $61.5 $60.35 $61.5 $260.00 $110.7K 338 18

About First Solar

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

In light of the recent options history for First Solar, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of First Solar

Trading volume stands at 516,039, with FSLR's price down by -0.11%, positioned at $269.39.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 57 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for First Solar

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $285.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on First Solar with a target price of $285.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for First Solar with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.