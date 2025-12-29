Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in PayPal Holdings

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on PayPal Holdings. Our analysis of options history for PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) revealed 30 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 30% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $262,335, and 24 were calls, valued at $1,674,638.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $40.0 and $100.0 for PayPal Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for PayPal Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across PayPal Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $40.0 to $100.0, over the past month.

PayPal Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $6.9 $6.1 $6.26 $90.00 $250.4K 27.4K 400 PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $2.05 $1.9 $2.04 $95.00 $225.2K 7.4K 1.2K PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/27 $6.25 $5.85 $5.8 $90.00 $203.0K 1.2K 350 PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/28 $4.8 $4.75 $4.8 $100.00 $150.2K 8.1K 420 PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $8.2 $8.05 $8.06 $65.00 $80.5K 2.7K 110

About PayPal Holdings

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 434 million active accounts at the end of 2024. The company also owns Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

In light of the recent options history for PayPal Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is PayPal Holdings Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 6,152,182, with PYPL's price down by -1.31%, positioned at $59.19.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 36 days.

Expert Opinions on PayPal Holdings

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $64.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for PayPal Holdings, targeting a price of $67. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Baird lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $66. * An analyst from B of A Securities downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $68. * In a cautious move, an analyst from JP Morgan downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $70. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Morgan Stanley lowers its rating to Underweight with a new price target of $51.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for PayPal Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.