10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $475.00 $69.3K 3.5K 1.8K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $230.00 $101.4K 11.7K 1.6K NKE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/27 $60.00 $76.1K 1.1K 259 CVNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $460.00 $59.2K 10.5K 221 SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/18/26 $70.00 $46.8K 1.2K 177 YUMC CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/17/26 $50.00 $35.0K 11 101 DECK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $110.00 $39.2K 848 76 RH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/09/26 $170.00 $36.0K 327 22 HD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $370.00 $113.0K 142 20 BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $100.00 $48.1K 304 10

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $475.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.3K, with a price of $1387.0 per contract. There were 3557 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1829 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 81 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 65 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $101.4K, with a price of $1560.0 per contract. There were 11741 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1615 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE (NYSE:NKE), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 535 day(s) on June 17, 2027. This event was a transfer of 87 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.1K, with a price of $875.0 per contract. There were 1163 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 259 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 84 contract(s) at a $460.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.2K, with a price of $705.0 per contract. There were 10513 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 221 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 263 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 24 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.8K, with a price of $1950.0 per contract. There were 1216 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 177 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding YUMC (NYSE:YUMC), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 200 day(s) on July 17, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 11 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 101 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DECK (NYSE:DECK), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 70 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.2K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 848 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 76 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RH (NYSE:RH), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on January 9, 2026. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $1800.0 per contract. There were 327 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HD (NYSE:HD), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 753 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $370.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $113.0K, with a price of $5650.0 per contract. There were 142 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.1K, with a price of $4811.0 per contract. There were 304 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

