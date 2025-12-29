10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNY PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $47.50 $1.1 million 16.0K 14.7K MESO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $27.00 $33.4K 1.2K 785 CVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/06/26 $82.00 $69.1K 3 453 GOSS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $3.00 $35.0K 3.0K 401 BMRN CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/17/26 $62.50 $57.0K 46 100 ARWR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $50.00 $49.0K 283 91 CAH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $220.00 $30.0K 138 67 REGN CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/15/26 $900.00 $135.0K 107 51 ABVX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $125.00 $44.2K 478 26 ISRG CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/26 $600.00 $49.1K 61 19

• Regarding SNY (NASDAQ:SNY), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 14760 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.1 million, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 16025 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14762 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MESO (NASDAQ:MESO), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 753 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.4K, with a price of $557.0 per contract. There were 1218 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 785 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVS (NYSE:CVS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on February 6, 2026. Parties traded 408 contract(s) at a $82.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.1K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 453 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOSS (NASDAQ:GOSS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 81 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 3010 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 401 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BMRN (NASDAQ:BMRN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 200 day(s) on July 17, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.0K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 46 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ARWR (NASDAQ:ARWR), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.0K, with a price of $1960.0 per contract. There were 283 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 91 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CAH (NYSE:CAH), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 64 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 138 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 67 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding REGN (NASDAQ:REGN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 137 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $900.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $135.0K, with a price of $2700.0 per contract. There were 107 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 51 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABVX (NASDAQ:ABVX), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 17 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.2K, with a price of $2600.0 per contract. There were 478 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ISRG (NASDAQ:ISRG), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 109 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 15 contract(s) at a $600.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.1K, with a price of $3280.0 per contract. There were 61 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

