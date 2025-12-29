10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/30/26 $160.00 $53.0K 2.5K 11.0K PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/02/26 $182.50 $29.4K 2.8K 7.7K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/02/26 $300.00 $47.4K 5.9K 6.6K AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/02/26 $272.50 $26.1K 7.1K 6.3K MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/02/26 $485.00 $37.5K 2.9K 3.2K ORCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/02/26 $195.00 $29.8K 1.8K 1.7K AKAM CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $100.00 $138.4K 3.0K 1.0K CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $270.00 $39.7K 8.5K 558 RIOT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $10.00 $25.6K 3.7K 381 NBIS PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $80.00 $26.5K 1.7K 331

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on January 30, 2026. Parties traded 505 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.0K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 2536 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11049 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on January 2, 2026. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $182.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $147.0 per contract. There were 2848 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7794 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on January 2, 2026. Parties traded 237 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.4K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 5909 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6676 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on January 2, 2026. This event was a transfer of 115 contract(s) at a $272.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $227.0 per contract. There were 7123 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6397 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on January 2, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $485.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 2968 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3234 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on January 2, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $298.0 per contract. There were 1828 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1759 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AKAM (NASDAQ:AKAM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 53 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1041 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $138.4K, with a price of $133.0 per contract. There were 3083 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1057 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRM (NYSE:CRM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.7K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 8550 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 558 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 171 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $128.0 per contract. There were 3760 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 381 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NBIS (NASDAQ:NBIS), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 34 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $782.0 per contract. There were 1711 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 331 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.