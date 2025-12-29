Wheaton Precious Metals's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WPM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Wheaton Precious Metals.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 27%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $26,430, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $649,995.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $75.0 and $130.0 for Wheaton Precious Metals, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Wheaton Precious Metals options trades today is 501.1 with a total volume of 511.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Wheaton Precious Metals's big money trades within a strike price range of $75.0 to $130.0 over the last 30 days.

Wheaton Precious Metals Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WPM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $15.7 $14.4 $15.7 $115.00 $157.0K 596 109 WPM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $40.1 $37.4 $38.75 $80.00 $127.8K 2.2K 33 WPM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $28.7 $26.1 $27.3 $90.00 $81.9K 958 30 WPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $16.0 $15.8 $16.0 $130.00 $63.5K 199 242 WPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $17.9 $17.9 $17.9 $125.00 $53.7K 184 30

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp is a precious metal streaming company. Its reportable segment includes: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Platinum, Cobalt, and Other. It generates its revenue from the sale of precious metals (gold, silver and palladium) and cobalt.

In light of the recent options history for Wheaton Precious Metals, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Wheaton Precious Metals's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 991,958, with WPM's price down by -3.34%, positioned at $120.07.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 73 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $124.0.

* An analyst from RBC Capital upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $130. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on Wheaton Precious Metals, maintaining a target price of $118.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

