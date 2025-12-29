What the Options Market Tells Us About Kinross Gold

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with KGC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Kinross Gold.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 72% bullish and 18%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $64,240, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $531,761.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $17.0 to $30.0 for Kinross Gold during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Kinross Gold's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Kinross Gold's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $17.0 to $30.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Kinross Gold Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KGC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $1.25 $1.24 $1.25 $30.00 $161.6K 3.9K 16 KGC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/02/26 $1.63 $0.88 $0.88 $29.50 $64.2K 95 730 KGC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $5.3 $4.95 $5.3 $30.00 $53.0K 3.0K 325 KGC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $5.3 $5.3 $5.3 $30.00 $53.0K 3.0K 225 KGC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $5.2 $5.2 $5.2 $30.00 $52.0K 3.0K 425

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based gold producer, producing roughly 2.1 million gold equivalent ounces in 2024. The company had about a decade of gold reserves at the end of 2024. It operates mines in the Americas and West Africa after selling its low-cost Russian operations in 2022 in response to the invasion of Ukraine. Kinross has historically used acquisitions to fuel expansion into new regions and production growth. In 2022, Kinross purchased the Great Bear project in Canada. If developed as we think likely, it could produce an average of more than 500,000 ounces of gold per year for at least a decade, with its unit cash costs likely in the first quartile of the industry cost curve. Though Great Bear's production is likely to be replacement ounces for falling volumes at other mines.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Kinross Gold, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Kinross Gold

With a trading volume of 4,788,690, the price of KGC is down by -4.78%, reaching $28.28.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 44 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Kinross Gold

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $33.0.

An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Kinross Gold, maintaining a target price of $33.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

