Seagate Technology Hldgs Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Seagate Technology Hldgs. Our analysis of options history for Seagate Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ:STX) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 12% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $60,282, and 6 were calls, valued at $248,782.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $75.0 to $285.0 for Seagate Technology Hldgs during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Seagate Technology Hldgs's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Seagate Technology Hldgs's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $75.0 to $285.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Seagate Technology Hldgs Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume STX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $212.0 $207.8 $209.96 $75.00 $62.9K 101 3 STX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $83.5 $83.5 $83.5 $250.00 $41.7K 57 5 STX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $207.5 $203.0 $205.22 $80.00 $41.0K 34 3 STX CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $40.9 $37.4 $39.5 $280.00 $39.5K 1.1K 0 STX CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $39.2 $36.4 $37.5 $280.00 $37.5K 1.1K 20

About Seagate Technology Hldgs

Seagate Technology is a leading supplier of hard disk drives for data storage to the enterprise and consumer markets. It forms a practical duopoly in the market with its chief rival, Western Digital; they are both vertically integrated.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Seagate Technology Hldgs, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Seagate Technology Hldgs's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 486,153, with STX's price down by -1.26%, positioned at $282.62.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 22 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Seagate Technology Hldgs

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $327.33.

* An analyst from China Renaissance has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $325. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Seagate Technology Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $337. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Seagate Technology Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $320.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.